MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Automobile Association of Texas reported that drivers in McAllen, Harlingen and Brownsville are paying the least for gas in Texas.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most with $3.46 on average per gallon, while drivers in Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen are paying the least with $3.02 per gallon, a AAA release stated.

The AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch details how statewide gas prices average $3.19 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. This price is seven cents lesson this day last week and 14 cents more per gallon compared to Oct. 27 last year.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.76. This is eight cents less compared to this day last week and 37 cents more per gallon at this time last year.

“Fuel prices are going down despite strong demand as road trip travel remains popular this fall– reaching almost summer-like levels this prior week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Despite strong demand, fears of a global recession and the White House’s plan to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve through December are sending retail gas prices lower.”

Crude oil markets continue to fluctuate, swinging in either direction daily, the release stated. However, the overall trend for the statewide average has been downward.