RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new college ratings system recently ranked the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley as the seventh best public university in the nation.

The ratings come from Degree Choices, a team of education researchers committed to establishing honest and transparent value assessments for institutions of higher education, to help students who question whether earning a degree is worth the cost, said the university.

Read more about the ranking methodology.

UTRGV President Guy Bailey said the rankings are important because they let the rest of the country know that UTRGV is one of the top value universities in the U.S.

“More students and their families want a high-quality education at an affordable price, and that is exactly what we’re providing at UTRGV,” said Bailey

Many ranking systems focus on assigning value to different schools based on a range of non-economic factors: student-to-teacher ratios, incoming student average test scores, endowment size, and peer reviews, to name a few, said UTRGV.