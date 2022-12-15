McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Now might be the time to rent — rather than buy — a home in the McAllen metro area.

A project tracking price-to-rent ratios for housing markets across the United States indicates the local housing market currently favors renting — and has favored renting over buying since May of 2019.

Further, the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report suggests that the price to buy a home has continued to rise, resulting in McAllen now being ranked No. 1 in the nation in favor of renting against buying a home.

Although McAllen scores high in favor of renting, the report is less worthy as a tool comparing housing markets across the United States than it is as a tool to help people make rent-or-buy decisions within a market, according to the report, which is updated monthly by the business college at Florida Atlantic University.

The price-to-rent ratio is calculated as local home prices to local annualized rents, the researchers note. The goal of the report is to help families make more-informed decisions about housing, locally.

“It is the change in the price-to-rent ratio through time relative to the local market’s historic average that matters,” the report notes. “Ratios above the historic average suggest renting is generally preferred, while ratios below the historic average suggest a preference for ownership.”

Texas markets by the numbers

According to the report’s latest data, McAllen’s price-to-rent ratio (a 23.85% premium) suggests buying will come at a premium and that renting is the better option at the end of 2022.

The price-to-rent ratio for other Texas cities listed in the report was also high:

Austin : 20.48% premium

: 20.48% premium Houston: 19.01% premium

19.01% premium Dallas: 18.25% premium

18.25% premium San Antonio: 16.70% premium

16.70% premium El Paso: 12.12% premium

Changes in the McAllen metro area

Prior to May 2019, the market favored buyers in McAllen.

The report provides data as far back as March 2015. At the time, buying was the smart call in McAllen, according to the data, which showed a price-to-rent ratio was 8.89 and below the expected price-to-rent of 10.31. This meant the market favored renting and favored buyers with savings against the expected market of about 13.88%, a discount that could be realized by buying instead of renting.

Times have changed.

Buying a home in McAllen as of October 2022 means the price tag will likely be about 23.85% above expected value, according to the report.

“The greater the distance above an area’s average price-to-rent ratio, the more that market favors renting,” the authors of the report advised.