HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One out of every 5 people in Harlingen’s workforce are employed in a healthcare-related profession, according to data provided by the city this week.

Five of Harlingen’s largest 10 employers and eight of its top 20 employers are healthcare companies. In total, 20.5% of Harlingen’s workforce is classified as healthcare and social assistance jobs, which surpasses the national average.

In 2021, healthcare professions comprised 12.7% of all U.S. jobs with over 20 million employees in the field, Harlingen noted.

The sector grew 20% between 2008 and 2018 and is expected to grow 18% per year through 2026.

“Experts contribute this boom to the increased aging populations, chronic conditions within that

aging population, medical advances, and federal health insurance reforms,” Harlingen officials said.

Beyond healthcare jobs

On Thursday, Harlingen city officials detailed an analysis of its workforce, based on data from the 2020 U.S. Census, showing generally how Harlingen provides employment opportunities.

Harlingen listed the top four categories of employment within its city as:

20.5% work in healthcare and social assistance;

work in healthcare and social assistance; 13.5% work in retail;

work in retail; 10.9% work in education;

work in education; 4.6% work in public administration.

The percentage of Harlingen’s jobs related to retail are above the national average: 9.7% of US workers have retail professions.

Harlingen jobs in education-related professions outsize the national average, in which only 2.3% of employees — over 3.5 million Americans — work in education, according to the city.

“All employers, whether small businesses or one of our Top Major 20 Employers make Harlingen a great place to live and work,” Harlingen officials wrote in its analysis. “We all benefit from the diversity and success of these companies.”

Harlingen’s top 20 employers, based on the 2020 Census:

Harlingen’s largest 20 employers represent eight industry categories: healthcare, retail, education, service center, public administration, security, legal, and tech service provider.

Harlingen CISD (Education) ACT Call Center (Service Center) Valley Baptist Medical Center (Healthcare) Harlingen Medical Center (Healthcare) VA Texas Valley Coastal (Healthcare) City of Harlingen (Public Administration) United Healthcare Services (Service Center) Rio Grande State Center (Healthcare) HEB (Retail) Texas State Technical College (Education) Walmart (Retail) Bee First Primary Home Care (Healthcare Qualfon (Service Center) Tropical Texas Behavioral Health (Healthcare) ProBar (Other – legal) Task Us (Other – Tech Service Provider) Su Clinica Familiar (Healthcare) VTX (Security) Dish Network (Service Center) Vicki Roy Home Health (Healthcare)

“Harlingen’s largest employer is Harlingen CISD, employing over 2667 staff during the 2021-2022 school year,” Harlingen officials noted. “Texas State Technical College is the other top Harlingen employer in this industry.”