Repeating Rain Could Soak the Valley This Week

If you want more rain then this coming week is for you.

A serious rain risk is coming to the Rio Grande Valley as an area of upper-level low pressure will migrate across our region providing a repeating opportunity for scattered showers, thunderstorms, and pockets of heavy rain each day this week ( Monday through Friday).

The area, or trough, of low pressure, will move slowly across our portion of Texas acting as a trigger for rain. Fortunately, there will be plenty of moisture in our atmosphere acting as fuel for rain generation.

If all goes as planned (eye roll) the rains should be spread out enough over the five-day period so flooding will not be a serious risk. Unfortunately, there will be a chance for slow-moving cells and storms to dump heavy rain across wet ground causing localized flooding later in the week.

Rough estimates put one and a half to five inches of rain valley-wide over the five-day period. Again, any slow-moving or repeating rain cells or thunderstorms can and will cause those totals to rise in any given area.

Flash flooding, street flooding, neighborhood flooding will be the greatest threat from this multi-day event so be prepared to retreat from floodwaters near your home or avoid water-covered roads while driving.