A crew works to repave a portion of FM802 (Ruben Torres Boulevard) on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Brownsville.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Motorists should be advised about possible delays as road repairs have begun at a heavily travelled roadway.

The pavement repairs will be focused on FM 802, also known as Ruben M. Torres Boulevard, between the US. Expressway 83/77 frontage road and FM1847 (Paredes Line Road), Texas Department of Transportation indicated in a news release.

“TxDOT contractor Foremost Paving, Inc. will be working on roadway pavement repairs at bridge approaches

and departures daily, between 9 am and 4 pm,” TxDOT advised. “The work, requiring various lane closures, is necessary to smooth pavement and enhance safety for the traveling public.”

Motorists are advised to slow down and stay alert in this work zone, TxDOT stated.