HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Repatriation flights continue from Harlingen, transporting migrants to multiple south american countries.

Various federal agencies are working to send migrants back home following the implementation of Title 8.

The flights are part of the Department of Homeland Security’s implementation of Title 8.

“We have seen a decline in encounters at the border of more than 70% since May 12,” Blas Nunez, assistant secretary of DHS said. “And just this week, we will be repatriating more than 12,500 individuals to a wide range of countries, including nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, to Mexico.”

The repatriation flights are the final step in the consequences of Title 8. After migrants are removed, they are prohibited from entering the U.S. for a minimum of five years.

But those bans can turn into lifetime bans depending on the case.

“Whether we process you ice cbp border patrol, your consequences will be applied, and most likely, you’re going to be returned to your home country,” Miguel Vergara, Harlingen Field Office Director for ICE, said.

In order to promote legal immigration Customs and Border Protection is expanding the number of daily appointments through the CBP One app from one thousand to one thousand and fifty as of today.

“We want to take a safe and orderly route to the U.S. to do so,” Nunez said. “We will continue to expand appointments at the border as our operations allow in terms of capacity and personnel.”