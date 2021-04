HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Representative Vicente Gonzalez says H-E-B’s CEO “is spot on” in a recent Twitter post, supporting the message to Governor Greg Abbott to release federal relief funds to the school districts.

Charles Butt, the H-E-B CEO, urged Gov. Abbott to release federal relief funds to the school districts “as quickly as possible” in a letter Tuesday.

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez responded Thursday saying the letter was spot on.