Rep. Oscar Longoria declares candidacy for Speaker of the Texas House

AUSTIN (KVEO) — A Rio Grande Valley politician will vie for the position of Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.

Texas Representative Oscar Longoria (D-Mission) will seek the speaker position for the 87th Texas Legislature, which begins its term in 2021.

Rep. Longoria has served as the representative for Texas House District 35 since 2013. The district covers parts of Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

Longoria filed his candidacy with the Texas Ethics Commission and announced he is running to ensure stability in the House.

“I am running for Speaker to ensure that we have stability, civility, and integrity in the Texas House, said Rep. Longoria. “The unprecedented challenges we face require a leader who can build consensus across the political aisle, across rural and urban communities, and across ideologies.”

Longoria is among a list of six candidates that are seeking the position as of Thursday.

Current Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen (R-Angleton) is not seeking re-election for his seat as Texas House District 25 Representative this year following a 2019 scandal.