Rep. Henry Cuellar shares plans for ninth term as 117th Congress begins

Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) was sworn in as Texas’ Twenty-Eighth District Congressman to the 117th Congress on Sunday (source: Congressman Henry Cuellar)

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — As Congress convened on Sunday to open session for the 117th Congress, representatives across the nation were sworn in to fulfill their terms in office.

Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) was sworn into office on Sunday to begin his ninth consecutive term as representative of the district that encompasses portions of Hidalgo, Starr, Atascosa, Bexar, La Salle, McMullen, Webb, Wilson, and Zapata counties.

Cuellar spoke with KVEO on how he plans to continue work for his district during this term.

One of the first things Cuellar hopes to accomplish in this term is making sure everyone has access to a COVID-19 vaccine in order for the pandemic to be eradicated.

“Once we get the vaccines down, then we can start looking at opening the economy,” stated Cuellar. “I want to see the pandemic opened but not until we take care of the pandemic.”

When the Biden Administration takes over on January 20, it will be the fourth different president that Cuellar has worked with.

Cuellar noted that discourse will be simpler under the Biden presidency. He hopes that Democrats such as himself can meet common ground with Republicans to help the American people.

“Even if it’s a Republican, like Bush, we just want to have stability,” said Cuellar. “We might have differences but let’s have civil discourse.”

Cuellar later noted his push to grow healthcare by pushing for the Medicaid expansion that he has advocated for more than 10 years.

He later showed support for investing more money in education and dismantling student debt.

“We gotta look at student debt,” Cuellar affirmed. “If you’re middle class, you get penalized and you don’t get assistance and that’s where your debt comes in.”

Strong border security was another topic Cuellar hopes to accomplish during this term. While opposed to a wall, Cuellar is in favor of protecting the border.

With some Republicans assuring they will block the 2020 Presidential results on Wednesday, Cuellar stated that he expects no delay in the inauguration for Joe Biden.

“There are enough Democrats and Republicans that will override those objections,” assured Cuellar. “Judges appointed by Democrats and Republicans have said there is no evidence [of voter fraud].”

After noting that most Democrat and Republican officials are acting accordingly in regards to the transition of power, he noted that he is worried for the Republican Party due to those still siding with President Donald Trump’s voter fraud claims.

“As a Democrat, I worry about [the Republican Party],” stated Cuellar. “We used to have civil discourse but there are some that are going far far far right.”

During his ninth term in this position, Cuellar hopes to build on the past success he has laid down in south Texas.

Some of Cuellar’s accomplishments include creating the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the TEXAS Grant Program for college students, supporting COVID-19 relief resources, and helping secure the United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement.