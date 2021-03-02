Rep. Gonzalez’s statement on Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) issued a statement in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s newly signed Executive Order rescinding mask mandates and fully opening the Texas economy in the midst of a pandemic:
“As the vaccine is rolled out, we should not let our guard down. Hospitalization rates have been dropping because of many factors, including that we as a community have been mitigating potential exposure to COVID-19 by wearing masks, limiting capacity at bars and restaurants and practicing social distancing. I want our economy in Texas to thrive, but we cannot do that at the expense of our public health. This decision is premature and I hope businesses lead by taking the health and safety of other Texans seriously with the implementation of this new executive order next week.”Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15)