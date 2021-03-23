Rep. Gonzalez speaks about Filemon Vela’s retirement

MCALLEN, Texas — On Tuesday Congressman Vicente Gonzalez thanked Congressman Filemon Vela for his service to South Texas after Vela announced his retirement from Congress.

“Congressman Filemon Vela is a dear friend and a dedicated public servant. As long as I have known him, he has worked to improve the lives of the people of his district and Brownsville.

He has been a tireless advocate for a more just and equitable South Texas,” said Rep. Gonzalez.

Gonzalez added, “As his friend, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside him to secure resources for South Texas. His leadership has been a blessing in Congress and his replacement has big shoes to fill.

I know that Congressman Vela and his wife Rose will continue to serve the people and interests of South Texas. I wish him the best on his next endeavor and we will miss him in Congress.”