Rep. Gonzalez discusses $131M awarded to PSJA ISD

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez met with the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD board members to discuss the American Rescue Plan funds awarded to the district.

Gonzalez presented a $131,483,000 check to the board members and explained that the funds are to be used under the Department of the Treasury guidelines.

The guidelines are specific to ensure a healthy back-to-school environment, Gonzalez encouraged the board members that if there is something missing in the guidelines to reach out to his office.

The congressman mentioned that the unfortunately there is a big division between republicans and democrats, and no republicans voted for the funds that the Texas district is now receiving.

“We should be working together especially for the common good in the middle of a pandemic, getting our kids back to school in a healthy manner and ensuring our teachers and administration is attending their job in a healthy environment,” he said. “Putting shots in arms, money in pockets, and keeping our small business open is all part of the framework of the American Rescue Plan.”

Gonzalez also congratulated the district for protecting staff and students returning to school. PSJA ISD joined other school districts by adding face masks to the student dress code.

Click here to watch the PSJA ISD school board meeting.