BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez will be collecting cards and messages for the annual “Valentines for Vets” program, his office announced Thursday.

In its fourth year, the program encourages the public to show appreciation to local veterans by writing “Valentine’s Day” cards to them.

“Our veterans put their lives on the line for our freedoms,” Gonzalez said. “We owe them a debt of gratitude, and this program is one of the many ways we show our local veterans that we continue to think and appreciate them throughout the year.”

The mailing addresses are listed below:

Brownsville office:

835 E. Levee St., 6th Floor

Brownsville, TX 78250

Weslaco Office:

255 S. Kansas Ave.

Weslaco, TX 78596

Kingsville Office:

100 W. King Ave., Ste. 106

Kingsville, TX 78363

For questions call 956-682-5545.

To participate in this program, drop off or mail cards to district offices by Feb. 9.