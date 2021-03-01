Rep. Gonzalez announces $16 million in HUD funding for RGV

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) announced that $16,206,307 was allocated to four cities and one county in the Rio Grande Valley by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Community Planning and Development.

Allocations of funds include for the following programs: Community Development Block Grants, CDBG Recovery Housing Program, HOME Investment Partnerships, Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS, and Emergency Solutions Grants, said Gonzalez’s news release.

The following allocations have been provided to these Rio Grande Valley cities and county:

  • Edinburg $1,133,246
  • McAllen $2,474,500
  • Mission $1,007,357
  • Pharr $1,142,161
  • Hidalgo County $10,449,043

Specifics on allocation programs for Fiscal Year 2021 can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday