Rep. Gonzalez announces $16 million in HUD funding for RGV

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) announced that $16,206,307 was allocated to four cities and one county in the Rio Grande Valley by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Community Planning and Development.

Allocations of funds include for the following programs: Community Development Block Grants, CDBG Recovery Housing Program, HOME Investment Partnerships, Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS, and Emergency Solutions Grants, said Gonzalez’s news release.

The following allocations have been provided to these Rio Grande Valley cities and county:

Edinburg $1,133,246

McAllen $2,474,500

Mission $1,007,357

Pharr $1,142,161

Hidalgo County $10,449,043

Specifics on allocation programs for Fiscal Year 2021 can be found here.