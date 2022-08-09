HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Los Indios, announced the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city of Harlingen a discretionary grant of $5,020,730.

The news release said the grant will go towards the city’s Commerce Street Corridor. The planning project will fund the redesign and preliminary engineering of the corridor.

“When this project is complete, it will breathe new life into the Commerce Street Corridor, allowing for existing and new businesses to thrive, bettering opportunities and improving traffic for area residents. This is a win-win for all,” said Flores.

Additionally, the project will evaluate corridor transportation needs, establish a community-supported vision for the corridor, and develop a preferred design concept and associated preliminary engineering, said the news release.

“This is great news for Harlingen. These federal dollars will allow us to plan, redesign, and evaluate the transportation needs of the Commerce Street Corridor, which encompasses 3.4 miles of one of the busiest areas of Harlingen,” said Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda.

In July 2022, Rep. Flores announced a $7 million grant for Valley International Airport.