Rep. Filemon Vela appointed as vice-chair of the Democratic National Committee

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — Congressman Filemon Vela (TX-34) will serve as a vice-chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

President-elect Joe Biden announced on Thursday that Vela, along with three others, will serve as a vice-chair for the DNC.

“I am honored to have been selected by President-elect Biden to continue the important mission of the DNC to fight for equality and opportunity for all,” said Congressman Vela. “This election saw historic voter turnout, sending a clear message that the American people wanted new leadership and a positive direction for our nation.”

Biden’s announcement also included that Jaime Harrison, a former Senate candidate in South Carolina, will be the DNC Chairman.

Vela has served in the House of Representatives as a Congressman for Texas’s 34th district since the district was created in 2013.

Texas’s 34th district covers portions of Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy, Bee, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, and San Patricio counties.

The other vice-chairs appointed by Biden are Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (Ill.).