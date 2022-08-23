MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission and the Community Development Block Grant program are offering mortgage, rental and utility assistance relief funds to qualifying Mission residents who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Mission residents can apply for assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Center for Education and Economic Development, located at 801 N. Bryan Road Suite 112.

The city is asking applicants to bring required documents such as the following: