EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County officials are hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for a newly constructed soccer park in Edinburg.

East Side Soccer Park is a redeveloped park for community members to enjoy sports activities and exercise.

Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4 is hosting a grand opening to celebrate the new soccer park at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, at the intersection of N. Mile 19 and Cesar Chavez Road in Edinburg.

“In 2019, through the generosity of Gary J. Frisby of PDP Mile 4, LTP, Hidalgo County was dedicated a total of 11.697 acres,” Commissioner Ellie Torres said.

The 11-acre park area will include soccer fields, restrooms, single and inclusive playground systems, half court concrete basketball slabs, picnic facilities, grilling stations, parking and a walking trail.

“My vision for this rural northeastern side of Edinburg was to provide a safe, fun place where families can enjoy outdoor activities and improve the quality of life,” Torres said.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 serves Edinburg, Faysville, McAllen, San Manuel and San Carlos.