HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Newly “remodeled” campsites are now open for reservation at the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park.

(Source: TPWD/Ranger OJ)

The Texas Parks and Wildlife department at Bentsen-RGV State Park is proudly welcoming visitors to their campsite this summer.

According to a social media post, staff at the park have made efforts to enhance the camping experience.

“The Bentsen staff has spent a lot of effort and hours improving the campsites to make the camping experience feel a bit more secluded and immersed in the thorn forest of Ebony Grove,” said the post.

Small hand-held equipment was used to shape the campsite without disturbing the wildlife.

Reservations can be made at the park website.

Reservations start at $15 a night and can be made five months in advance. Restrooms and showers are available at the campsite.

Bentsen-RGV State Park is located at 2800 S. Bentsen Palm Drive, Mission, Texas 78572.

For more information, you can call (956) 584-9156.