HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Experts say they see an increase in falls and injuries during the holiday season, especially relating to decorating.

It is important to make sure you are using safe and appropriate equipment.

Having a second person with you to help stabilize ladders, or simply to be there in case something goes wrong is also important.

“The first thing you need to do is keep the person from moving, just lay them still, and contact 911. Then just make sure they’re conscious as the 911 dispatcher is going to call and are going to ask questions,” said Rene Perez, Director of Transport Services South Texas Emergency Care Foundation.

If a person does fall, make sure to keep them awake. If they stop breathing, CPR might be required until help arrives.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 15% of holiday injuries are due to heavy lifting. Doing core exercises to strengthen your abdomen and spine are some things you can do to reduce the possibility of suffering an injury.

“You want to look at the area, make sure that everything’s free, that you’re not going to run into something as you lift. You want to test your object, you want to see how heavy this is going to be, you want to ask maybe for help, that would be ideal,” said Dr. Dan Romanelli, Orthopedic Surgeon with DHR Health.

Once you start lifting the object, you’re going to bend your knees, keep your back straight, keep the object close to your body, don’t twist as you walk, and take small steps.