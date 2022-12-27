BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local coaches and students remember the life of long-time coach Bruce Castro – a man who made a huge impact at several schools in Brownsville.

The St. Joseph Academy and Lopez Early College High School families are recalling the life of their coach who suddenly passed away on Christmas Eve and they are making sure his legacy lives on.

“Bruce definitely is the biggest impact in my coaching career and in my life, and I miss him dearly,” said Tino Villareal, St. Joseph Academy Athletic Director.

Best friend, mentor, and inspiration are the words people are using to describe Coach Castro, who started his coaching career at St. Joseph Academy in the mid 90s.

“But for all of us, and every person he’s ever been around, his impact will live through us, his legacy will live through us and, I forever will be indebted to him,” said Matt Barba a close friend and coach at IDEA Public Schools.

Castro served as head football coach at St. Joseph, and formed a bond with his students that is still felt today, including with his friend and former student Villarreal, who is raising money for Castro’s funeral.

“He opened himself to his personal life and shared kind of life lessons. And I try to coach and follow in his footsteps with my athletes,” Villareal said.

Castro was 62 and went by “The Brusier”. He coached for the Lopez Lobos, where many of his former students are paying tribute to him on social media.

“I remembered my mom’s car broke down, and Coach Castro and Barba were the first people to help my mom. They got my mom’s car out of like the street that we’re like, stuck in,” said Marleen Salazar, a former student.

“He not only helped me as a player, but he helped me to grow spiritually. He helped me to grow mentally. He overall helped me to be a better man and the man I am today,” said Andrew Hernandez, a former student.

Castro’s friends and students have already donated thousands of dollars for his funeral which will also go towards supporting the coach’s two young children.

“Even when I was in my ups and downs, when I was depressed, where I had no one to talk to, I’ll go straight to his office,” said former student and athlete Omar Cervantes.

His friends say during his powerlifting days, he was considered one of the strongest men in the Rio Grande Valley, and his former students will make sure he is never forgotten.

“He was like a father figure. And to be honest, I enjoyed every single moment that I spent with him. There was no other coach like him. He was different,” said Emmanuel Serrata, Lopez ECHS Senior.

Villarreal says he plans to continue honoring Castro by having his football players wear a decal of the coach on their helmet next year.

Friends say Castro died of natural causes.