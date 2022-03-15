RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The late Kirk Clark, owner of Clark Chevrolet and RGV community leader, is remembered by his friends and family as a man of integrity.

The Clark Family confirmed his passing over the weekend, and on Monday his employees continued to run the dealership as they remembered the impact he had on their everyday lives.

“When I was asking around as far as who I should go work for, everyone told me it should be Kirk Clark,” said Roger Solis, General Manager of Charles Clark Chevrolet.

Pictured: Kirk Clark; Courtesy Charles Clark Chevrolet

Solis said he began working for Clark over a decade ago and felt he was a part of the family ever since he joined the team.

“He treated us like family and we are family,” said Danny Reyna, sales consultant at Charles Clark Chevrolet.

Reyna who has worked for the Clark family for about 30 years said family values have been a critical part of the company.

Other employees, like Israel Silva a financial director of Clark-Knapp Honda, explained the company is not just about selling cars but serving the community.

“The legacy that I have that I see Mr. Clark was always giving from his heart. He always gave everything back to his community, he always said that he loved us,” said Silva.

Other employees of the late Clark, said their lives were directly impacted by his presence in their lives.

“To me, he was the greatest man, because when my father passed away he became the father figure to me, because I would love coming in and working here,” said Lolly Aguirre, sales consultant at Charles Clark Chevrolet.

Solis held back the tears when talking about Clark.

“He had an attitude of servitude, he was there to serve,” said Solis. “Kirk could meet somebody for two seconds and he could make an impact, and it wasn’t the monetary things that he could give, it was his time. You know?”

The Clark Family has been in the car sales industry for four generations and when Kirk’s father died the business went to him. Now in his absence, his sons are prepared to take over.

“You know even thinking about getting half as good as he was is a daunting task,” said Daniel Clark, son of Kirk Clark and Marketing Director of Clark Chevrolet and Clark-Knapp Honda. “It’s a daunting task but it’s something I look forward trying to do half of what he could’ve done.”

Daniel added he was there when his father passed along with other friends and family.

“He was surrounded by friends and family and I don’t think he would’ve wanted it any other way than being surrounded by those who love him,” said Daniel Clark.

Pictured: Daniel Clark, son to Kirk Clark; Photo Credits: KVEO Iris Karami

Known for his art, his service, and his big heart, his employees, family, and friends say goodbye to this Rio Grande Valley leader and icon.

“And now, he finished his mission and now the Lord called him home,” said Rosalinda Leal, Human Resource Director at Clark Chevrolet and employee for about 30 years.