Relief offered for Mercedes residents impacted by flooding

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is offering Mercedes residents the opportunity to apply for disaster relief if they were impacted by recent flooding.

The city of Mercedes announced on Sunday that an appointment and application distribution event will take place on Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mercedes Dome Safe Center on 1202 N. Vermont in Mercedes.

Applications will be accepted for flooding-related short-term recovery assistance. The flooding this relief program refers to is the July 2021 flooding event that took place less than a week ago.

For more information on this program, you can call (956) 383-6240 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.