HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Reliant Energy is urging customers to conserve energy tonight as winter weather is creating a high demand across Texas–and the company has tips to save on energy.
The electric utility company is asking customers to reduce energy usage tonight between 5 to 10 p.m.
As of 7:40 p.m., the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) listed the state’s power grid as experiencing “normal conditions.”
“There is enough power for current demand,” ERCOT stated on its website.
However, ERCOT data showing real-time system-wide prices showed sharp changes in electric prices throughout the day. The report shows data representing the changing average price for electricity based on system conditions, ERCOT stated.
TIPS TO STAY WARM AND SAVE ENERGY, FROM RELIANT
Reliant Energy suggested tips to stay warm while dialing back energy demands at home. During the day, dress warm with sweaters and blankets, rather than raising the heat with the thermostat. And let the sun in through the windows, they suggested.
To save energy with an electric heater, Reliant suggested:
- Set the thermostat to “auto” and make sure it’s not set to “on.” The “on” setting will not allow the unit to turn on and off as required to maintain the home’s heating conditions.
- Every degree of warmth on the thermostat will raise your rates, typically about 3 to 5% more for each degree, the company said.
- An electric blanket will put the heat where you need it–on yourself, the company suggested.
- Finally: “Also, if your water heater is electric, set it to 120 degrees,” Reliant said. “This is hot enough to be sanitary while saving you up to $60 a year on your heating bill.”