HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Reliant Energy is urging customers to conserve energy tonight as winter weather is creating a high demand across Texas–and the company has tips to save on energy.

The electric utility company is asking customers to reduce energy usage tonight between 5 to 10 p.m.

As of 7:40 p.m., the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) listed the state’s power grid as experiencing “normal conditions.”

“There is enough power for current demand,” ERCOT stated on its website.

However, ERCOT data showing real-time system-wide prices showed sharp changes in electric prices throughout the day. The report shows data representing the changing average price for electricity based on system conditions, ERCOT stated.

TIPS TO STAY WARM AND SAVE ENERGY, FROM RELIANT

Reliant Energy suggested tips to stay warm while dialing back energy demands at home. During the day, dress warm with sweaters and blankets, rather than raising the heat with the thermostat. And let the sun in through the windows, they suggested.

To save energy with an electric heater, Reliant suggested: