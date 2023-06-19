HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Reliant Energy is asking customers to conserve their energy usage.

Customers are advised to save power from 2 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, to conserve electricity.

The company offered some suggestions:

  • Set the thermostast two to three degrees higher and run the ceiling fans counterclockwise.
  • Hold off on running the dishwasher, washer and dryer.
  • Unplug any nonessential electronics and appliance.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for all of South Texas. The heat index in the Rio Grande Valley has hovered between 111 to 115 degrees, according to the Valley Storm Team.