HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Reliant Energy is asking customers to conserve their energy usage.

Customers are advised to save power from 2 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, to conserve electricity.

The company offered some suggestions:

Set the thermostast two to three degrees higher and run the ceiling fans counterclockwise.

Hold off on running the dishwasher, washer and dryer.

Unplug any nonessential electronics and appliance.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for all of South Texas. The heat index in the Rio Grande Valley has hovered between 111 to 115 degrees, according to the Valley Storm Team.