HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Reliant Energy is asking customers to conserve their energy usage.
Customers are advised to save power from 2 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, to conserve electricity.
The company offered some suggestions:
- Set the thermostast two to three degrees higher and run the ceiling fans counterclockwise.
- Hold off on running the dishwasher, washer and dryer.
- Unplug any nonessential electronics and appliance.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for all of South Texas. The heat index in the Rio Grande Valley has hovered between 111 to 115 degrees, according to the Valley Storm Team.