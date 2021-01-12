Reintroduced legislation adds Fort Brown to Palo Alto Battlefield National Park

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday Congressman Filemon Vela reintroduced legislation to establish Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park to include the Fort Brown site in Brownsville, Texas.

According to the congressman’s news release the bill was originally introduced in the 116th Congress and passed by the House Committee on Natural History Resources last October.

Fort Brown was a crucial location during the Mexican-American War. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1960.

Congressman Vela’s reintroduction of the bill authorizes the transfer of property from the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) Tract 10 to the National Park Service to be part of the Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park, that also includes Resaca de la Palma Battlefield unit, said the news release.

“I have worked with the National Park Service and local community leaders to ensure that this critical piece of Mexican American history is preserved,” said Congressman Vela. “I am grateful to those who have worked to protect this historic site and highlight the significance that Fort Brown has on our Nation’s history.”