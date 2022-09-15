HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival announced that registration for the annual event has begun.

The birding festival’s press release said anyone interested in attending a seminar or a field trip needs to be registered.

A large number of guided field trips throughout the RGV such as boat trips, photography excursions, and van tours to private ranches will be offered.

Christina Baal, the 2022 Bird of the Year Artist for the American Birding Association, will be the keynote speaker at the event.

The RGV has over 20 specialty birds including Altamira Orioles, Aplomado Falcons, Green Jays, and Great Kiskadees.

The festival will take place on Nov. 9 through 13 at the Harlingen Convention Center.

The RGVBF added that the immediate impact of a recent festival totaled $3 million to the local economy. According to a 2014 Texas A&M Economic Impact Study, ecotourism has an economic impact of nearly half a billion dollars on the Rio Grande Valley annually, with an estimation of over 6,000 jobs.

