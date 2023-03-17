BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A registered sex offender was arrested after performing another child sex crime, authorities said.

John Paul Garcia, 35 was arrested on charges of indecency with a child, sexual contact, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

On Monday, deputies responded to a residence to an indecency report that had just occurred. The suspect was able to flee the scene prior to deputies arriving.

The reporting party was able to identify the suspect as Garcia, who was located shortly after on the intersection of FM 1732 and HWY 281, the release stated.

The reporting party told authorities that she witnessed Garcia commit an illicit act with the child, authorities said.

“CID Investigators interviewed Garcia and he admitted to exposing his private areas and having the child touch him,” the release stated. “In addition, Garcia stated that he had made a ‘mistake.'”

Further investigation revealed that Garcia was a registered sex offender at the time of the offense.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center. Garcia was arraigned and issued a $150,000 bond.