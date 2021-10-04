Registered sex offender arrested at checkpoint

KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents stationed near Kingsville arrested a migrant listed as a registered sex offender.

Agents arrested Hilario Teodoro-Hernandez, at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint near Sarita for being in the U.S. illegally on Saturday.

The man was arrested for “indecent liberties with a child” in 2006 in North Carolina. He served about 10 years in confinement following his conviction in 2007.

On Oct. 2 the Border Patrol agents in Weslaco arrested two migrants. During processing one of the men, who is a Mexican national, was convicted of criminal sexual offenses by the Oakland Police Department in California.

All subjects were processed accordingly, according to Customs and Border Protection.

CBP encourages the public to report suspicious activity in their communities at 800-863-9382.