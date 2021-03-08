Regional girls powerlifting meet provides excitement ahead of state meet

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Bert Ogden Arena hosted the Region V Div. 1, girls Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association meet on Saturday, bringing the best in the state under one roof.

“It’s super inspiring because you get to see what everyone can do,” said Leah Cantu, a senior captain on the McAllen Memorial powerlifting team.

After weighing in on Friday, lifters sighed a sense of relief and mentally prepared for the big day to follow. Athletes were looking to punch their ticket to the state meet in Corpus Christi in two weeks.

“Everyone did what they were supposed to do. We all worked together helping each other out and just being as a team,” said Cantu about her Lady Mustang squad.

The arena was filled with equipment, contestant boards and female athletes lifting heavy weights.

“It was a little stressful because I missed out on state my whole high school career,” said Cantu. “And now that I’m able to qualify and actually have a season it just feels relieving and it’s just like, amazing.”

Like many other sports, these teams didn’t know if they would have a season in the pandemic if they’d make it at all to the regional or state meet.

The atmosphere was euphoric.

“You create a lot of bonds, everyone’s super empowering. Even if it’s your competition, they still cheer you on, and it’s just amazing,” said Cantu.

Despite the different colored bodysuits and team names on those suits, Cantu explains the meet atmosphere feels like one big team.

“Most sports, they don’t talk to each other, and they’re super aggressive, but here we’re so supportive. If you need something, they’re there. Even if they’re your competition, they’re still there to help,” said Cantu.

Powerlifters will now gear up for the THSWPA girls’ state meet at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi from March 18 to March 20.