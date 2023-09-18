MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Region One’s 2024 Regional Elementary Teacher of the Year received a surprise visit Monday.

Nubia German, a second-grade teacher at Donna Wernecke Elementary in the Sharyland Independent School District, earned a $2,500 grant from Region One.

German has been an educator for 19 years with experience teaching first, second and third grade.

She was recently named Region One 2024 Regional Elementary Teacher of the Year in August.

“It’s been a true blessing,” German said. “I’m just happy that I’m being recognized for what I love.”

German plans to use the grant money to support her students and treat them to a pizza party celebration.