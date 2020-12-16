Region One superintendents make plea to State Education Commissioner to extend virtual learning

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO)—School districts across Region One Education Service Center made a plea to the Texas Education Agency (TEA) on Tuesday to extend one hundred percent virtual learning for up to four weeks after Christmas break.

On Tuesday, several superintendents addressed concerns of possible spike in COVID-19 cases after the Christmas and New Year Holiday.

The waiver, named the Campus Attendance Plan, highlights detailed requests and concerns from Region One Superintendents. Commissioner Mike Morath asked for flexibility to deal with COVID-19. They’re hoping the waiver will help their plan.

“Today we come together to ask the Commissioner of Education, Mike Morath, to approve a region wide plan designated for the health of students and staff when schools resume in January,” said State Board of Education District Member 2, Ruben Cortez Jr.

McAllen Independent School District (ISD) Superintendent Dr. Jose A. Gonzalez read a portion of the waiver.

“School districts and charter schools located in Region One counties that experience a hospitalization rate higher than 15% as reported by the Texas Department of Health Services will take steps to implement this plan as a minimum framework no later than Monday, January 4, 2021,” said Dr. Gonzalez.

“What we do want in the waiver is the ability to go four weeks and receive all of their state funding with the option of giving 100% of remote instruction,” said Dr. Gonzalez.

Wanting that quick response so districts can establish plans in the event of surges during the holiday break.

District leaders are hoping the TEA commissioner will announce a decision this week.