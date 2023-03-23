EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Region One is providing educators and administrators opportunities and readiness resources to pass on to post-graduate students.

The third annual College, Career and Military Readiness Symposium connects area educators with workforce, post-secondary and military representatives to learn about opportunities available to students after graduation.

The symposium gathered central office administrators, high school administrators, counselors, teachers, educators and partners across the Rio Grande Valley.

“Our purpose is to equip them [educators] with the tools that they could take back to their districts and their campuses to ultimately help our students,” Melissa Lopez, Administrator for Region One ESC said.

Valley educators and administrators focused on practices such as college readiness, career readiness, military readiness, accountability implications and support.

“We could provide them with the opportunities and tell them these are the different career options, the different college pathways, military opportunities,” Lopez said. “We equip our educators with the resources so that our students can have all those opportunities available to them.”