EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Region One Education Service Center on Monday and Tuesday hosted a two-day COVID-19 training for school nurses.

The main focus of the training is to make sure nurses are up-to-date on the newest laws that have been passed in regard to nursing and changes to the school health screening program from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

They are also providing information on how to combat hesitancy around the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We want to make sure that our school health personnel is prepared prior to the start of the school year”, said Jacqueline Harden, regional school-based nurse, Region One Esc. “We want to make sure that they’re equipped with all of the evidence-based practice presentations that we are providing for them here today. To ensure that when they kick off the school year, our students are going to be well and that they’re going to be healthy.”

Region One says there will be additional information for nurses on its website.

Photojournalist Emiliano Pena contributed to this story.