EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Region One ESC is hosting special education services conferences on Wednesday and Thursday.

Approximately 200 administrators and special education teachers will gather at the Region One ESC Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today and Thursday to learn about how to better serve students receiving special education services.

The conferences aim to address proposed changes to Section 504 regulations. According to the Texas Education Agency, Section 504 provides students with disabilities accommodations and equal accessibility to educational programs and activities.

Some key topics in the conferences include: