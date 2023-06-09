EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The Region One Education Service Center (ESC) held its Annual Educator Job Fair for those job seekers Thursday morning.

The fair was held for paraprofessional and auxiliary positions at a Region One school district or charter school.

Region One area principals and personnel directors from 25 school systems interviewed applicants and offered teaching contracts on the spot.

School districts from Laredo and all across the Rio Grande Valley had a variety of job openings for teachers, school nurses, counselors, administrators, transportation, child nutrition, maintenance and custodial, safety and security, instructional support, office staff and substitute teachers.

“We have over 20 plus districts,” sand Angelica Arellano, Human Resources Specialist for Region One.

Arellano encourages job seekers that couldn’t attend the educator fair and are interested in working at any Region One school district to download ONE APP.

“It’s an application system,” Arellano said. “They can see all the vacancies for all those cornering districts.”

Job seekers can visit the Education Service Center website for more information on job openings across Region One.