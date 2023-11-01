MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Region One hosted its inaugural purchasing cooperative product show Wednesday afternoon.

The event welcomed over 40 vendors to show products and services for districts in Region One from Laredo to South Padre Island.

“Our main goal is so that districts have the best products at the lowest costs,” Erika Leal, Specialist with the Region One Purchasing Department said.

Over 100 participants attended the event, including the superintendent from Socorro Independent School District in El Paso.

“Now they’re able to talk directly to the person that they’re ordering these products from. … They know specifically who they’re dealing with and build those relationships,” Leal said.