EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Region One GEAR UP program is hosting the college and career readiness institute today.

The event highlights student success in the program as they they transition from the high school and the post-secondary setting — as middle school students prepare to transition to high school and high school seniors to college.

Author and former Obama-era White House Aid Alejandra Campoverdi delivered the keynote address, highlighting her educational experience as a first-generation college student.

“Given the geographical location of our community in the Valley, it is so important to hear all the many voices from throughout the country that are prioritizing education for students from low income communities,” Campoverdi said.

Region One adds that the number one thing preventing low-income students from completing college is imposter syndrome. Therefore it is important for students to focus on their mental health.