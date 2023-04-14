EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Family members, specialists, and advocates gathered at the Region One Conference Center for the 2nd Annual United for Autism Conference on Thursday.

The annual conference presented student-parent Q&A-style panel presentations, interventions, and resources to support students with autism.

“This event is about promoting awareness,” Aliber Pena, Education Specialist with Region One for Autism said. “It’s about providing families with access to information that where they can best serve their children, parents, and educators as well.”

The conference offered strategies and new knowledge on how to care for a student with autism and how to help with progress.

Keynote speakers from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Texas A&M University provided information and proactive strategies to help understand the diagnosis.

Other presentations discussed topics on student behavior and autism acceptance.

“We’ve gone beyond the awareness piece, as far as right now, it’s more about acceptance,” Pena said. “The community needs to be aware, not only aware, but you know, accept the children.”