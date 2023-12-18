EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ten Rio Grande Valley schools competed in the Fall Region One ESports Team Tournament.

The tournament took place Saturday at the Region One Conference Center, where the teams competed in a 3 vs. 3 double-elimination Rocket League tournament.

“Schools can start opening up these roles that students can part take in, they can do the marketing for their ESports team, they could do the tournament set up,” said David Rivera, Distance Learning Specialist for Region One. “We want schools to have students run these competitions so they can develop those technical skills.”

The participating schools included the following:

Edcouch-Elsa High School

Monte Alto Early College High School

Santa Maria High School

Sharyland High School

South Texas ISD Science Academy

South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy

Vanguard Academy Beethoven Secondary

Vanguard Academy Mozart Secondary

Vanguard Academy Rembrandt Secondary

Weslaco High School

Weslaco East High School

Region One added this also helps educators with resources, connections, and programs as well as cultivates students’ interest in STEM-related careers.