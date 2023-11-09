EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Region One ESC on Thursday had Hidalgo ISD freshmen and sophomores get a taste of what it’s like to work in the healthcare field.

Students learned about the day-to-day activities of different medical professionals through hands-on exercises and simulations.

The event was led by doctors from DHR Health, including therapists, cardiologists, radiologists, and more.

“We hope that students go away with different ideas of the different pathways that are available to them in health science, whether they want to pursue nursing, or if they want to be a doctor,” said Dr. Eliza Alvarado, Director of PATHS Project for Region One ESC.

Organizers believe the push for medical careers is important in the Rio Grande Valley because it is an underserved area.

Emiliano Peña contributed to this story.