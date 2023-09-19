HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Martha Hinojosa, Director for the Region One Education Service Center Migrant Education Program, stopped by NBC23 to talk about the resources available to migratory students in the Valley.

“The program is here to help the migrant students,” Hinojosa said. “These are the students that travel with their parents. The agricultural workers or fishers that go out and actually produce the food that we’re eating. These are the families that are going out there and actually doing the work.”

Due to the migratory student’s mobility, Hinojosa said there is a gap in instruction. The Region One program aims to close that gap in instruction by helping students and their families become successful in the classroom.

Students First is the slogan of the program, according to Hinojosa.

She said they cater to migratory students and their families which differ from unaccompanied minors who arrive in the United States. Migratory students are students who travel within the country with their parents.

For more information about the program’s resources call (956) 984-6166.