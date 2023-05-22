Maluma performs a medley at Premio Lo Nuestro at American Airlines Arena on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Latino Urban artist Maluma is coming to the Rio Grande Valley in the fall.

The Hidalgo Payne Arena announced its new upcoming 2023 concert on its social media Monday morning.

“Official News, Hidalgo ¿Están listos para Papi Juancho? Our 2023’s line up just keeps getting better! 20 years of @paynearena and we aren’t stopping anytime soon,” The venue stated.

Maluma is scheduled to come to perform on Sept 22 during his Don Juan World Tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, May 26 at www.paynearena.com.

Maluma is widely known for his top hits such as Felices los 4, 11 PM, Mala Mia, Hawai featuring The Weeknd and more.

The Columbian artist is ranked one of the top Latino artists following others artists such as Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Ozuna and Daddy Yankee.