RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a stray horse found two weeks ago.

The horse is described as a red mare with white stripes on its face.

On Jan. 7, sheriff’s deputies found the mare near 550 Toppenish Street in Alto Bonito.

The stray was impounded at the Tripple G Livestock Sale Yard and will remain there for at least 21 to 30 days, as required by the county.

If the stray is not claimed in the allotted time, it will become the property of the county. The county is required to care for the livestock and send out a public notice about the find.

Starr County uses cowboys to round up livestock, as does Hidalgo County which was previously reported by ValleyCentral.

A representative of Tripple G Livestock said finding stray animals is a common occurrence that happens at least one or twice a week.

Anyone with information regarding the owner of the mare is encouraged to call the Starr County Sheriff’s Office (956) 487-5571.