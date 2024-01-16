CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Taking the right steps in warming your home is crucial if not careful it could lead to a dangerous outcome.

Officials with the American Red Cross say anytime there’s a major cold event, that’s when they respond to house fires the most, emergency crews with the Brownsville Fire Department say there are proper ways to heat your home.

“We do see a lot of home fires around this time,” interim executive director with American Red Cross South Texas Kayla Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the organization has been working closely with warming centers – shelters and other agencies- to ensure those in need have resources during the cold weather.

“Right now, we are providing cots and blankets to our community partners going around different counties the red cross does support several different counties, going around, supporting those in need providing assistance to the warming shelters,” Gonzalez said.

“One thing we are used to down here in the valley is hot weather, definitely not 32-degree weather,” Assistant Chief Brownsville Fire Department Eugenio Cardenas said.

First responders with the Brownsville Fire Department said this huge drop in the temperature can make it hard to keep homes warm.

When warming your home firefighters say a space heater should not be the primary heat source.

A space heater should never be left unattended, and you should make sure it’s at least three feet away from items.

When it comes to using stove tops or ovens for heat that can be extremely dangerous.

“We really try to tell our citizens not to use gas stoves to heat your home, it’s because there is going to be an accumulation of carbon monoxide after a while and that could be very dangerous and lethal,” Cardenas said.

Officials with the American Red Cross have been preparing items and their volunteers since the weekend.

Gonzalez says you can go to a nearby warming center for help keeping warm.

“And just remember if you do go to a warming center just to make sure you take your identification your documents any medication that you may have,” Gonzalez said.