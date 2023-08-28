HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Red Cross had volunteers participate in its monthly Day of Service.

This is the first time the Red Cross in Harlingen has participated in the Day of Service since the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, volunteers helped by writing thank you notes to local law enforcement agencies and installing smoke alarms.

Obed Garcia, Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross, said anyone is welcome to participate in the monthly event.

To find out where you can volunteer next call 1-800-RED-CROSS.