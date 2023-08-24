HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers for its annual Day of Service event.

The Red Cross is looking for local volunteers and community members who want to help in the case of an emergency.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Harlingen location, the Red Cross will host a preparation event where they will get shelter trailers ready, train and get kits ready.

“It’s really for the community to come and see what the community does,” Brittney Rochell, Interim Executive Director for the South Texas Red Cross said.

For more information, call 1800-REDCROSS.