LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — American Red Cross continues to help the Laguna Heights community by providing disaster assessments.

Senior Disaster Program Manager for the South Texas Gulf Coast Region, Alex Garcia said the Red Cross is currently helping families in what resources they currently need.

“Our goal is to find out what are their needs,” Garcia said. “Our next goal is as we do these assessments in that neighborhood, then we’re going to be participating with the county on they’re doing a multi-agency response center.”

The center will be available for the residence starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Garcia added.

Executive Director for the Red Cross in South Texas, Dr. David Luna said they currently have a damage assessment team looking at the areas affected.

The team has been taking pictures, notes and following up with families with severely damaged homes.

The Red Cross can provide case work, financial resources, referrals to other organizations and mental health services for families that are in need.

Anyone interested in donating can visit the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org and click donate or call 1-800-Red-Cross.

The proceeds will go the the communities in need.