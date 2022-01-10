Red Cross assisting multiple families following apartment fire in Harlingen

HALRINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Multiple families are receiving assistance tonight following a fire that broke out in their apartment complex.

[Reporter: Iris Karami]

Harlingen Fire Department Capitan, Joey Albritton, says they responded to a call about a structure fire around 2 p.m. Monday, on the corner of Marjory Avenue and Commerce Street.

“When we arrived on scene we had heavy fire and smoke showing from apartment one,” said Albritton. “Apartment one sustained the most damage; we do have some fire damage to apartment two, and we do have heavy smoke damage throughout the entire building.”

Officials are still working to verify the number of occupants living at the complex, but they believe it to be four or five families.

There were no injuries caused by the fire, but families will receive assistance according to Red Cross spokesperson, Marcus Smith.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

This article will be updated with more details as they become available.